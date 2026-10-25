It started in September

The suburbs of Paree

Students and teachers

Could no longer stand to see

Positions gone unfilled

Mold and deprivation

Growing inequality

Across the nation, they said



The rich keep getting richer

While the rest are left behind

If you take a look

All over France you'll find

Who says in such a country

Life should be this tough

The kids have had enough



From September to October

Protests kept going on

Thousands beaten and arrested

Innocence gone

Turned into hostility

Towards the brutal state

The capitalists who say

Just accept your fate



Chorus



Hundreds of thousands

Out and in the streets

Singing behind barricades

For the government’s defeat

They say Macron must go

And this awful trend

Where life just keeps declining

Now must end



Chorus

The November tour in Australia is growing! Still plenty of room for more gigs, and we'll happily play at protests for free, so feel free to drop me a line, and please tell folks about these shows!