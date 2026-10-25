It started in September
The suburbs of Paree
Students and teachers
Could no longer stand to see
Positions gone unfilled
Mold and deprivation
Growing inequality
Across the nation, they said
The rich keep getting richer
While the rest are left behind
If you take a look
All over France you'll find
Who says in such a country
Life should be this tough
The kids have had enough
From September to October
Protests kept going on
Thousands beaten and arrested
Innocence gone
Turned into hostility
Towards the brutal state
The capitalists who say
Just accept your fate
Chorus
Hundreds of thousands
Out and in the streets
Singing behind barricades
For the government’s defeat
They say Macron must go
And this awful trend
Where life just keeps declining
Now must end
Chorus
The November tour in Australia is growing! Still plenty of room for more gigs, and we'll happily play at protests for free, so feel free to drop me a line, and please tell folks about these shows!