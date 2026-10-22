This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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“The Holocaust is Now” MUSIC VIDEO

Another one from Scene Stories of Peshawar.
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David Rovics

The November tour in Australia is growing! Still plenty of room for more gigs, and we'll happily play at protests for free, so feel free to drop me a line, and please tell folks about these shows!

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