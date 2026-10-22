“The Holocaust is Now” MUSIC VIDEO

The November tour in Australia is growing! Still plenty of room for more gigs, and we'll happily play at protests for free, so feel free to drop me a line, and please tell folks about these shows!
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This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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