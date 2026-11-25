Whichever party is on top

We're all underneath

What they think we'll tolerate

Is beyond belief

One says they are

The party of peace

Vote for us

The invasions cease



Then the other one goes

On the attack

That way we'll get

The first one back

A revolving door

Of militarism

The victor is always

Imperialism



Whoever loses the election

The duopoly

Wins in this bought-off

Democracy

Whoever is first

We're still in the crosshairs

Of the billionaires



However it goes

The end game

Is the basic structures

Stay the same

The rich get richer

The poor do not

Just seems like

A capitalist plot



Chorus



Whatever happens

We're just rushing faster

Towards the ecological

Disaster

They blame each other

For the gridlock

While they collect the returns

On their stocks



Chorus

2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I'll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you're anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!