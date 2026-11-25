Whichever party is on top
We're all underneath
What they think we'll tolerate
Is beyond belief
One says they are
The party of peace
Vote for us
The invasions cease
Then the other one goes
On the attack
That way we'll get
The first one back
A revolving door
Of militarism
The victor is always
Imperialism
Whoever loses the election
The duopoly
Wins in this bought-off
Democracy
Whoever is first
We're still in the crosshairs
Of the billionaires
However it goes
The end game
Is the basic structures
Stay the same
The rich get richer
The poor do not
Just seems like
A capitalist plot
Chorus
Whatever happens
We're just rushing faster
Towards the ecological
Disaster
They blame each other
For the gridlock
While they collect the returns
On their stocks
Chorus
2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I'll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you're anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!