They say the economy is booming
By which what is meant
Is there's a lot of spending
Among the top ten percent
They're doing better than ever
Life's a cup of tea
As for everybody else
It's a catastrophe
I'm watching the country sink
Ever deeper in the ditch
Soon all that will be left
Are the dirt poor, and the filthy rich
The world is your oyster
If you're inside the boat
Not among the ones
On the wrong side of the mote
It's a great time to be a landlord
Especially if you
Bought your house back
In 1982
Chorus
The future seems so bright
As can easily be seen
Among those who own the stocks
In the war machine
Their earnings ever rising
So much faster than inflation
While the rest of us are living
Lives of desperation
Chorus
“The Dirt Poor and the Filthy Rich”
Year by year the USA is more and more a society of the dirt poor and the filthy rich. I don’t remember who said that, but I heard it on the radio. It’s true.
They say the economy is booming
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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