If you thought there was a rules-based system
It's time to think again
Who knows what the Yanks will say
What they'll want to take away
Who knows what they’ll do
With a sneak attack they’ll bomb you
Come to decapitate
Make your country great
It’s a treacherous place
This world where the human race
Is condemned to hear the rockets humming
Watch out, the Americans are coming
If you thought your country’s resources
Wouldn’t be taken by forces
Who sail in with an aircraft carrier
Be wary, then be warier
Never trust any agent of a nation
Whose leader threatens civilization
Either way, try to tell
When you’ll be bombed to hell
Chorus
They have bases over everywhere
With soldiers there
Ready to bully, intimidate
Kidnap your leaders, smash your state
Declare your oil isn’t yours
Blockade ships upon the shores
Who knows when they decide
It’s time you died
Chorus
"The Americans are Coming"
If you thought there was a rules-based system