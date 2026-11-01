Stars of Minab

Minab. It's now the one short word that represents the disregard for human life of the Epstein Empire.



Minab. As the word, the city, the school that stands as a symbol of the brutality of the empire, it seems shockingly, tragically, horrifically appropriate that so many of the victims of this murderous air force are children.



Minab. A word you’ll find on buildings and billboards in the nation that the city and the school are part of, where people everywhere hope to help a little, for those from the city to mourn, remember, and resist.



Minab. For the perpetrators, for those who would commit the mass murder of children, it represents the evil so dark that it cannot be hidden by the slickest layers of Islamaphobic propaganda.



Minab. The two syllables that cut through the thickest clouds of obfuscation, to remind the world of the true nature of the killers.



Minab. It stands in as a parable that tells the story of the endless, impossible list of all the schools bombed to oblivion, all the children massacred en masse across Gaza and Lebanon by an empire whose moral compass broke long ago.



Minab. A name that resurrects the last moments of all of those children killed in Kama Ado, Amiriya, My Lai, Hiroshima, Ludlow, Wounded Knee, and in so many other places that had the misfortune of entering the crosshairs of imperialism.



Minab. A word that stands in for all the children in the world sacrificed to the endless wars of aggression, the unquenchable desire for domination that seems to emanate from every pore of the skin of the leaders of the self-proclaimed “free world,” as they engage in their incessant pursuit for hegemony at any cost, as they spin their interminable web of lies that try to justify their crimes against humanity.



Minab. In only the most liberated spaces will you hear the most honest observers whisper that this school also stands as a reminder of all the attacks that never happened.



Because you can look as hard as you like at the American and Israeli military targets which the missiles of Iran have hit, and you will not find a single school, or a single gym, or a single wedding among them.



But as I speak these words, I can only imagine how empty all of them may sound to the parents who are experiencing that bottomless pit of despair, grieving the deaths of their beautiful little children.



None of our words can bring back the slain.



But whenever we invoke the name, there are 168 stars in the clear night sky that glow a little brighter.



Minab. Minab. Minab.