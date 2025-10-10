Songs for Zahid is now on Spotify + the NE tour is on!
New album, SONGS FOR ZAHID, is now up on Spotify and other music streaming platforms now, and we're off to our second gig of the NE tour -- Ithaca -- with many more to come.
We are zigzagging all over New York and New England for the rest of the month! If you know anyone in the northeastern US and can spread the word about any of these gigs among such people, this would be immensely appreciated!
Would love the vinyl of the albums of 2024 and 2025, From Auschwitz to Gaza or Notes From a Genocide. I just bought the LP of the other great album of this year about an earlier genocide: Dead Pioneers' "PO$T AMERICAN." Thank you for all your work, David Rovics.