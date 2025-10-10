This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pressburgerpowell's avatar
pressburgerpowell
1d

Would love the vinyl of the albums of 2024 and 2025, From Auschwitz to Gaza or Notes From a Genocide. I just bought the LP of the other great album of this year about an earlier genocide: Dead Pioneers' "PO$T AMERICAN." Thank you for all your work, David Rovics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture