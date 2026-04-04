As I survey the ruins, I’m asking the universe why
Like so many questions, it never gets a reply
When I look to the future, something I wish I could know
Is do we get through this, where does humanity go
Still some kind of civilization, or does it all just blow
Sing me a song for tomorrow
Do we rise up and put an end to the military madness
Burn down the Pentagon, close down all the bases
Dismantle the empire, and somehow do it before
It consumes the world completely, with war after war after war
Do we end this insanity, or is it forever so
Sing me a song for tomorrow
About the world we create together, learning finally
That the one way forward for us all is solidarity
Many peoples sharing one planet, one thin atmosphere
With one path around the sun, together we all steer
Do we smash the war machine, or is the answer “no”
Sing me a song for tomorrow
"Song for Tomorrow"
As I survey the ruins, I’m asking the universe why