As I survey the ruins, I’m asking the universe why

Like so many questions, it never gets a reply

When I look to the future, something I wish I could know

Is do we get through this, where does humanity go



Still some kind of civilization, or does it all just blow

Sing me a song for tomorrow



Do we rise up and put an end to the military madness

Burn down the Pentagon, close down all the bases

Dismantle the empire, and somehow do it before

It consumes the world completely, with war after war after war



Do we end this insanity, or is it forever so

Sing me a song for tomorrow



About the world we create together, learning finally

That the one way forward for us all is solidarity

Many peoples sharing one planet, one thin atmosphere

With one path around the sun, together we all steer



Do we smash the war machine, or is the answer “no”

Sing me a song for tomorrow