Another great video from an anonymous friend above, this time to “Song for the Houthi Army.”

I spent quite a bit of time playing with Video Subtitle Generator, which I learned about from one of the folks from Yemen who used it on a snippet of this song. Evidently the translations are very good. I got a membership and have done 16 songs so far, with subtitles in different languages depending on the song and which one seems most relevant. They’re collected together on YouTube in a Subtitled Videos playlist (and they’ve all also been recently uploaded as videos on X and Facebook as well). Suggestions for other songs and/or languages to do are most welcome.

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

NYC on the weekend of January 12th

Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

Southern California at the end of January

France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

the northeastern US in late March/early April

Australia in late June/early July

living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!