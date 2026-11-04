Last December I had the pleasure of doing a show in Atlanta, at the studios of WRFG — Radio Free Georgia, a station with quite a history of being on the right side of history. The show was very capably recorded and mixed by Dál Riata Productions. The videos from this show at WRFG can now all be found on Spotify as well, where you can now find video along with audio, including a whole lot of me.
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“Song for the Highland Clearances”
The US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and so many other countries are populated mostly by descendants of refugees, such as the Highlanders of Scotland.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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Appears in episode