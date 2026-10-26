“Song for Tareq Zakarneh”

He grew up in Palestine

In the Occupied West Bank

When he was a young man

He experienced the tanks

And the soldiers with machine guns

And the times he nearly died

Like when they came in with their weapons

And his home was occupied



He applied and got accepted

To PSU

That was Tareq’s ticket

The place to which he flew

You could call him a migrant

But he was a refugee

Death was what he faced

If he didn’t flee



Now they want to send him back

To be imprisoned or tortured or shot

Staying here might be the only

Chance he’s got



After more than a decade in Portland

Working as an engineer

ICE decided this man

Is someone we should fear

They said he’s not who he claims

Stripped him of his residency

And since 2024

He’s been in a facility



Chorus



Beaten, isolated

Fed food not fit for rats

If he shows signs of solidarity

He’s treated to more of that

For years they’re trying to break him

As he attempts to state

Whatever awful things they do here

More horrid things await



Chorus



He grew up in Palestine

In the Occupied West Bank