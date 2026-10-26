He grew up in Palestine
In the Occupied West Bank
When he was a young man
He experienced the tanks
And the soldiers with machine guns
And the times he nearly died
Like when they came in with their weapons
And his home was occupied
He applied and got accepted
To PSU
That was Tareq’s ticket
The place to which he flew
You could call him a migrant
But he was a refugee
Death was what he faced
If he didn’t flee
Now they want to send him back
To be imprisoned or tortured or shot
Staying here might be the only
Chance he’s got
After more than a decade in Portland
Working as an engineer
ICE decided this man
Is someone we should fear
They said he’s not who he claims
Stripped him of his residency
And since 2024
He’s been in a facility
Chorus
Beaten, isolated
Fed food not fit for rats
If he shows signs of solidarity
He’s treated to more of that
For years they’re trying to break him
As he attempts to state
Whatever awful things they do here
More horrid things await
Chorus
He grew up in Palestine
In the Occupied West Bank
“Song for Tareq Zakarneh”
He grew up in Palestine