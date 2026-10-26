This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
“Song for Tareq Zakarneh”
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-2:57

“Song for Tareq Zakarneh”

Tareq Zakarneh is a Palestinian who lived in the area of Portland, Oregon and worked as an engineer, before his residency status was revoked and he was arrested by ICE in 2024. He is still detained.
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David Rovics

He grew up in Palestine
In the Occupied West Bank
When he was a young man
He experienced the tanks
And the soldiers with machine guns
And the times he nearly died
Like when they came in with their weapons
And his home was occupied

He applied and got accepted
To PSU
That was Tareq’s ticket
The place to which he flew
You could call him a migrant
But he was a refugee
Death was what he faced
If he didn’t flee

Now they want to send him back
To be imprisoned or tortured or shot
Staying here might be the only
Chance he’s got

After more than a decade in Portland
Working as an engineer
ICE decided this man
Is someone we should fear
They said he’s not who he claims
Stripped him of his residency
And since 2024
He’s been in a facility

Chorus

Beaten, isolated
Fed food not fit for rats
If he shows signs of solidarity
He’s treated to more of that
For years they’re trying to break him
As he attempts to state
Whatever awful things they do here
More horrid things await

Chorus

He grew up in Palestine
In the Occupied West Bank

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