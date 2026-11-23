The American empire

Has been at it for so long

Invading other countries

Domination of the strong

From Mexico to Vietnam

Iraq to Iran

Some people just have to

Try and do what they can



Since Ireland became

An independent country

It has officially embraced

Neutrality

So why are there warplanes

Sitting on the runway

Refueling there at Shannon

On any given day



Daithí came to show us

How to stop them in their tracks

With some gallium, some glue

Ball bearings and an ax



If the government won’t

Enforce its own laws

Then the patriots and peaceniks

Have common cause

To enforce them themselves

Stop the war machine

Keep the empires out

From here to Skibbereen

Chorus



With warplanes at the airport

We might mention yet

Shannon is a legitimate

Military target

If the people want to stop it

With epoxy and a drill

Then some child in Minab

Might not be killed



Chorus



Sixty million dollars

The damage accomplished

The whole value of the plane

Effectively demolished

One person determined

To change the equation

A few more like that

Could liberate a nation



Chorus

2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I’ll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you’re anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!