The American empire
Has been at it for so long
Invading other countries
Domination of the strong
From Mexico to Vietnam
Iraq to Iran
Some people just have to
Try and do what they can
Since Ireland became
An independent country
It has officially embraced
Neutrality
So why are there warplanes
Sitting on the runway
Refueling there at Shannon
On any given day
Daithí came to show us
How to stop them in their tracks
With some gallium, some glue
Ball bearings and an ax
If the government won’t
Enforce its own laws
Then the patriots and peaceniks
Have common cause
To enforce them themselves
Stop the war machine
Keep the empires out
From here to Skibbereen
Chorus
With warplanes at the airport
We might mention yet
Shannon is a legitimate
Military target
If the people want to stop it
With epoxy and a drill
Then some child in Minab
Might not be killed
Chorus
Sixty million dollars
The damage accomplished
The whole value of the plane
Effectively demolished
One person determined
To change the equation
A few more like that
Could liberate a nation
Chorus
2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I’ll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you’re anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!