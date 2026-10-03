When I smell the air it’s often burning

With the acrid scent of smoke

Looking at the sky it appears

The neighborhood is shrouded in a cloak

Beyond which the world is invisible

And I feel like something should be done

I wonder who else is feeling the same

As we watch the orange sun



Jets flying in formation

Over the skies each day

Recruitment ads on TV

With messages that say

We have to be ready for war

To defend freedom and democracy

If we all have to die fighting Russia

That’s just how it’s got to be



Yes mostly it just seems

The Reaper already won

And we’re sleepwalking

Into Armageddon



Sleepwalking but not sleeping

Mostly rushing all around

To keep a roof above our heads

You have to cover lots of ground

Keep busy all the time

No time to stop and think

No time to hesitate before

You jump off the brink



Chorus



If we had a movement

Maybe we could change

The entire paradigm could be

Completely rearranged

But somehow despite the madness

That’s surrounding us all

No one seems to want to

Beat their heads against the wall



Chorus