When I smell the air it’s often burning
With the acrid scent of smoke
Looking at the sky it appears
The neighborhood is shrouded in a cloak
Beyond which the world is invisible
And I feel like something should be done
I wonder who else is feeling the same
As we watch the orange sun
Jets flying in formation
Over the skies each day
Recruitment ads on TV
With messages that say
We have to be ready for war
To defend freedom and democracy
If we all have to die fighting Russia
That’s just how it’s got to be
Yes mostly it just seems
The Reaper already won
And we’re sleepwalking
Into Armageddon
Sleepwalking but not sleeping
Mostly rushing all around
To keep a roof above our heads
You have to cover lots of ground
Keep busy all the time
No time to stop and think
No time to hesitate before
You jump off the brink
Chorus
If we had a movement
Maybe we could change
The entire paradigm could be
Completely rearranged
But somehow despite the madness
That’s surrounding us all
No one seems to want to
Beat their heads against the wall
Chorus
“Sleepwalking into Armageddon”
When I smell the air it’s often burning