Portland Artists Against Genocide

Whether you’re an artist or not, come join us!

Portland Artists Against Genocide is whichever artists — musical, visual, or whatever other kind — who want to use their art to speak out (or sing out) against the ongoing genocide being carried out against the Palestinian people.

Artists tend to already understand that things like giant puppets, street theater, and songs can be some of the most powerful forms of communication available, capable of winning hearts and minds and bringing people together.

Anyone who wants to participate in the next event is welcome to just show up, or to contact David in advance for any reason. We’ll gather next on Saturday, May 25th at 2 pm in downtown Portland, Oregon, outside the Congressional offices at the World Trade Center on 121 SW Salmon Street.

For a little background on the impetus behind forming this network — Where’s the Music?

