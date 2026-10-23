This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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“Sam is Running for Congress” MUSIC VIDEO

While I was out with Sam & friends in Maryland I asked the folks at scenestories.com if they could make a video to go along with my campaign song. My fantasy is it goes viral, and Sam wins!
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David Rovics

The November tour in Australia is growing! Still plenty of room for more gigs, and we'll happily play at protests for free, so feel free to drop me a line, and please tell folks about these shows!

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