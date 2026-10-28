Marrie McNally

Is going to court

Where soon we'll all find out

If her freedom is cut short

Or if the group Westminster

Says we can't get behind

Is demoted from the A list

Soon we'll find



In the meantime

All of Sally Rooney’s books

Are completely unavailable

No matter where you look

Wherever British law

Shall be applied

You won't find this critic

Of Israel’s genocide



No more romance novels

For you anymore

Sally Rooney is against the war



Under British law you can

Say most anything

You can show your middle finger

You can kiss the ring

You can be a communist

You can even be a Green

Just don't support the group that goes

To smash the machines



Chorus



Banning T-shirts, banning books

Might seem a little wacked

Who knows what might

Turn out to be the impact

Personally I had never

Heard of her till now

And I'm damn well gonna find

That book somehow



Chorus





