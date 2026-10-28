Marrie McNally
Is going to court
Where soon we'll all find out
If her freedom is cut short
Or if the group Westminster
Says we can't get behind
Is demoted from the A list
Soon we'll find
In the meantime
All of Sally Rooney’s books
Are completely unavailable
No matter where you look
Wherever British law
Shall be applied
You won't find this critic
Of Israel’s genocide
No more romance novels
For you anymore
Sally Rooney is against the war
Under British law you can
Say most anything
You can show your middle finger
You can kiss the ring
You can be a communist
You can even be a Green
Just don't support the group that goes
To smash the machines
Chorus
Banning T-shirts, banning books
Might seem a little wacked
Who knows what might
Turn out to be the impact
Personally I had never
Heard of her till now
And I'm damn well gonna find
That book somehow
Chorus
“Sally Rooney”
Marrie McNally