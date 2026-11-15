Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
“Salaam Alaikum”
It may come as a surprise to many Americans that if they go to a Muslim country, the first thing they're going to hear spoken by a Muslim are the words, "peace be with you" -- "salaam alaikum.”
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Appears in episode