This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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“Salaam Alaikum”

It may come as a surprise to many Americans that if they go to a Muslim country, the first thing they're going to hear spoken by a Muslim are the words, "peace be with you" -- "salaam alaikum.”
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David Rovics

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