This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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“Red Flags of Revenge”

Every night there are massive gatherings in cities throughout Iran. One of the popular chants is “we will kill he who killed our imam.”
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

Inshallah, I’ll be singing the song on the streets with the people soon.

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