Inshallah, I’ll be singing the song on the streets with the people soon.
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“Red Flags of Revenge”
Every night there are massive gatherings in cities throughout Iran. One of the popular chants is “we will kill he who killed our imam.”
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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Appears in episode