This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
“Prairieland ICE”
0:00
-2:48

“Prairieland ICE”

For participating in a noisy protest at an ICE detention facility in Texas, there are people now serving sentences of 30-100 years. It’s as crazy as it sounds.
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David Rovics

They said they were against fascism
From the antifascist scene
They wore the same black clothing
They read the same zines
They bought the same fireworks
Went to the same place
Conspired to have a protest
In that very space

And that’s about all
You need, I fear
To go to prison
for a hundred years

They were part of the same gun club
This is the USA
Into both of those amendments
The American Way
The first one and the second
But collusion at that level
Means you’re a terrorist cell
The judge brought down his gavel

Chorus

Murdering mafiosos
Had gotten ten percent
Of the sentences handed down
By the government
And that’s how it is now
Go protest and maybe
If something happens then
Everybody’s guilty

Chorus

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