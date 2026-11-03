“Prairieland ICE”

They said they were against fascism
From the antifascist scene
They wore the same black clothing
They read the same zines
They bought the same fireworks
Went to the same place
Conspired to have a protest
In that very space
And that’s about all
You need, I fear
To go to prison
for a hundred years
They were part of the same gun club
This is the USA
Into both of those amendments
The American Way
The first one and the second
But collusion at that level
Means you’re a terrorist cell
The judge brought down his gavel
Chorus
Murdering mafiosos
Had gotten ten percent
Of the sentences handed down
By the government
And that’s how it is now
Go protest and maybe
If something happens then
Everybody’s guilty
Chorus