There’s been a bit of confusion, I’m sure I didn’t help with the subject line of my last missive (for folks who didn’t read further beyond it, especially). But to be absolutely clear — the tour of the Pacific Northwest that I’m doing is indeed all happening! It starts Thursday in Tumwater, then I go to Victoria, BC, on Friday, where the concert is going ahead, just in a different venue (info below). On Saturday I’ll be singing at the Gaza rally in Victoria, on Sunday I’ll be playing in Nanaimo. Then for the first weekend of October I’m in Tacoma, Portland, and Vancouver, BC!

Info about all of these gigs can be found at davidrovics.com/tour. Any questions? Feel free to reply to this email with them! Graphics for most of the upcoming gigs are below, including an updated one for Victoria, and a new one for Vancouver.

And a bit later, in November…