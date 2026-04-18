Are there any songs about the octogenarians in England who keep getting arrested for holding signs? What about the fact that there have now been 262 journalists in Gaza killed by the Israeli military? What about a song about Trump’s threat to end Iranian civilization? And one about the fact that staffers at the Department of Defense commonly refer to Hegseth as the Secretary of War Crimes?

All here in this playlist, which you should be encouraged to play loudly through a big speaker outside of the gates of your nearest US military base on planet Earth, while said planet still exists in a familiar form.

Better yet, if you set up by the gates of a US military base in Europe while we’re on tour in Europe from April 19 to May 21, we’ll come sing such songs there live, for free, if the logistics work with geography and all that. Here’s where we’ll be.