They had an election
There was a blue wave
Now there’s two years
For the bold and brave
Democrats to posture
As if they’d kick ass
If only the president
Would let their bills pass
But Trump has got the veto
So Democrats can pretend to strike a blow
And then what’s coming:
A lot of
Performative
Voting
Maybe they’ll vote for
Health care for all
Maybe they’ll say
“Tear down that wall”
“Tax the rich”
“End the war”
Make lots of good speeches
On the Senate floor
Chorus
Maybe they’ll vote
To regulate
The housing market
For goodness’ sake
But whatever fine efforts
We think we see
The show will end
With the presidency
Chorus
Ai Tsuno’s new album, The People Don’t Want War, drops today on a music streaming platform near you!