They had an election

There was a blue wave

Now there’s two years

For the bold and brave

Democrats to posture

As if they’d kick ass

If only the president

Would let their bills pass



But Trump has got the veto

So Democrats can pretend to strike a blow

And then what’s coming:

A lot of

Performative

Voting



Maybe they’ll vote for

Health care for all

Maybe they’ll say

“Tear down that wall”

“Tax the rich”

“End the war”

Make lots of good speeches

On the Senate floor



Chorus



Maybe they’ll vote

To regulate

The housing market

For goodness’ sake

But whatever fine efforts

We think we see

The show will end

With the presidency



Chorus

Ai Tsuno’s new album, The People Don’t Want War, drops today on a music streaming platform near you!