They'd like to have power
Presumably
But when they are in
The minority
They like to stand up for peace
And the working class
When they know the bill
Won't pass
That's the time they find best
To vote like they meant
To serve their
Constituents
But when they have
The reins of state
Watch all of that
Evaporate
Performative voting
The Democrats’ dance
Vote for all the good laws
When they don’t have a chance
They can say look at my record
It’s so damn good
I voted in all of the
Ways that I should
Too bad those in power
Are the GOP
But here’s what you’ll get
With the DNC
Chorus
Yes when you’re not in office
It’s time to regulate
Corporate polluters
And the head of state
Time to cut off aid to Israel
Stand up for human rights
Then when they win they’ll tell you
Go fly a kite
Chorus
“Performative Voting”
One of the themes Sam Husseini talks about in his campaign for Congress is how much performative voting the Democrats do when they’re not in power.
They'd like to have power
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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