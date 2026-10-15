They'd like to have power

Presumably

But when they are in

The minority

They like to stand up for peace

And the working class

When they know the bill

Won't pass



That's the time they find best

To vote like they meant

To serve their

Constituents

But when they have

The reins of state

Watch all of that

Evaporate



Performative voting

The Democrats’ dance

Vote for all the good laws

When they don’t have a chance



They can say look at my record

It’s so damn good

I voted in all of the

Ways that I should

Too bad those in power

Are the GOP

But here’s what you’ll get

With the DNC



Chorus



Yes when you’re not in office

It’s time to regulate

Corporate polluters

And the head of state

Time to cut off aid to Israel

Stand up for human rights

Then when they win they’ll tell you

Go fly a kite



Chorus