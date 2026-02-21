This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

sous-merde
2h

Wow, that was unexpected, congratulations !

I hope that they'll bring you back to 'YT Music/'Topics as well.

Some unsolicited thoughts in case you find these useful :

- you could self-censor yourself going forward : no freedom, low(?) risk of channel deletion, high reach since you'll stay on YT ;

- you could continue as usual on YT : same freedom, high(??) risk of deletion, higher reach than on Rumble(, even despite the algorithm and your suppression from Topics&'YT Music') ;

- you could continue as usual on Rumble, after posting a last (music? )video on YT explaining the situation and redirecting to your Rumble account : same freedom, no(?) risk of deletion, low reach(, but still a bit higher than with your YT channel deleted).

(I'd personally choose the third option since accompanying the restoration with a second/last strike is perhaps not indicating that you're now accepted, and also because i'm pessimistic on the future of internet freedom, but i included two interrogation points instead of one in the second option because i truly don't know, it's obviously your choice/risk to take.)

Congratulations again :) !

Fran Carbonaro
3h

What an insane series of events, David. I’ve never paid for YouTube (just deal with the commercials). How do I write a letter to them?

