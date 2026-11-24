It's some macho mishagost
On display again
As politicians try to prove
Who are the toughest men
One says he'll demolish
All the homes he can find
Make sure not to leave
A single teddy bear behind
Not to be outdone
Another says he will
Bomb ten apartment blocks
For every soldier they kill
Bomb the schools and hospitals
Bomb everything in sight
Bomb so much it seems
The day turns into night
Is this a performance or a pogrom
Upon inspection
It's just one more Israeli election
One says he'll build settlements
Until there's no room left
For any Palestinians
Who aren't entirely bereft
The other says that soon he'll go
Nuclear next
Shock and awe is what
All the Arabs can expect
Chorus
They say it's a battle
Between the center and the right
But most observers fail to see
The center in the fight
Just fascists
To whichever degree
In that ethno-nationalist state
From the river to the sea
Chorus
2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I’ll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you’re anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!