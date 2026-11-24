It's some macho mishagost

On display again

As politicians try to prove

Who are the toughest men

One says he'll demolish

All the homes he can find

Make sure not to leave

A single teddy bear behind



Not to be outdone

Another says he will

Bomb ten apartment blocks

For every soldier they kill

Bomb the schools and hospitals

Bomb everything in sight

Bomb so much it seems

The day turns into night



Is this a performance or a pogrom

Upon inspection

It's just one more Israeli election



One says he'll build settlements

Until there's no room left

For any Palestinians

Who aren't entirely bereft

The other says that soon he'll go

Nuclear next

Shock and awe is what

All the Arabs can expect



Chorus



They say it's a battle

Between the center and the right

But most observers fail to see

The center in the fight

Just fascists

To whichever degree

In that ethno-nationalist state

From the river to the sea



Chorus

2027 TOUR PLANS: In early March I’ll be in the northeastern US, from mid-April until mid-May in Scandinavia, Ireland, and the UK with Kamala, and in July on the west coast of Canada and the US! Many more gigs wanted, if you’re anywhere in any of those places, talk to me!