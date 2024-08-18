Off to Chicago!
The Ministry of Culture is heading to Chicago -- and watch out, we're bringing a portable sound system, too. Hope to see you on the road and in the streets!
If anyone in Chicago or any of the other cities and towns we’ll be visiting have a suggestion for where we should set up the amp, tell me!
Tuesday’s house concert in Chicago is almost sold out (one ticket left). There’s plenty of room at all the other gigs, and no need to purchase tickets in advance for any of them.
Perhaps you will witness that good old Chicago tradition: a Police Riot!
Stay safe, but be dangerous. And play “Song for Mavi Marmara” every day!