Come join the Ministry of Culture -- we’re on tour all over NY & New England October 9-28. Details are up at davidrovics.com/tour. Sometimes advance tickets are available for gigs, but they’re never necessary — just come on over to the gig!

We’re available to sing somewhere in eastern Massachusetts on October 18th at a No Kings rally if anyone is organizing one that needs more music (which they all do). We’re also happy to sing at other protests that we have time to fit in, for free. Just drop me a line.

Please tell your friends and comrades who may live in New York or New England about the tour! It’ll be good for them to come to a show, I promise.