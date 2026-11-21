On November 1st

2024

A concrete awning fell

Down to the floor

Crushed to death

Sixteen folks below

How did this happen

The students wanted to know



Who would be held

Accountable for this

The corruption seemed to be

Impossible to miss

They organized a protest

It was brutalized

And the movement’s goals were then

Radically revised



The biggest marches

The country ever had

Everywhere

For Novi Sad



They said they wanted justice

And accountability

Instead they got repression

And brutality

They shut down all the campuses

And poured into the streets

They walked across the nation

Blisters on their feet



Chorus



Each morning across Serbia

At 11:52

The towns and cities paused

As people may do

To remember those who died

For the crimes of those on top

They occupied the bridges

To try to make it stop



Chorus



Muslims and Christians

Saw this fight was theirs

A struggle of the people

Against the millionaires

They organized a list

They voted and they won

Whatever’s coming next

A new chapter’s begun



Chorus

Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, The People Don’t Want War, drops on all the streaming platforms on November 22nd.