On November 1st
2024
A concrete awning fell
Down to the floor
Crushed to death
Sixteen folks below
How did this happen
The students wanted to know
Who would be held
Accountable for this
The corruption seemed to be
Impossible to miss
They organized a protest
It was brutalized
And the movement’s goals were then
Radically revised
The biggest marches
The country ever had
Everywhere
For Novi Sad
They said they wanted justice
And accountability
Instead they got repression
And brutality
They shut down all the campuses
And poured into the streets
They walked across the nation
Blisters on their feet
Chorus
Each morning across Serbia
At 11:52
The towns and cities paused
As people may do
To remember those who died
For the crimes of those on top
They occupied the bridges
To try to make it stop
Chorus
Muslims and Christians
Saw this fight was theirs
A struggle of the people
Against the millionaires
They organized a list
They voted and they won
Whatever’s coming next
A new chapter’s begun
Chorus
Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, The People Don’t Want War, drops on all the streaming platforms on November 22nd.