Notes From A Holocaust is now up on Spotify and all the other music streaming platforms, just in time for the tour to start. (If you playlist, please do that!)

There are now Facebook Event pages for the shows coming right up in Topanga and Los Angeles. If you could take a minute to let people know about these gigs, if you know anyone in (southern) California, France, or England, please do! This is basically my sole strategy for hopefully having an audience anywhere…

Palestine Museum US interview

I had a wonderful, extended conversation on Sunday with Christa Bruhn and Faisal Saleh of the Palestine Museum US, who interviewed me about and played videos from my new album, Notes From A Holocaust.

Livestreaming this week

Today at 11 am Pacific/1900 GMT I’ll be talking with Chet Gardiner, the musician/engineer in Hawai’i who was my musical collaborator for Notes From A Holocaust.

On Thursday at 11 am Pacific/1900 GMT I’ll do one last online concert from my living room before I set off on this tour. This one will focus on songs from Notes From A Holocaust, mandola renditions.

I’ll be livestreaming simultaneously on X, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Live comments/questions on any platform welcome, I’ll be looking out for them (Streamyard collects them and shows them to me from all the platforms).

Spring/Summer/Fall plans developing

In late March/early April I’ll be visiting Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, and playing shows in at least one or two places. I have room for more, if anyone in the region might like to organize a house concert or something else.

June/July in Australia is coming together beautifully, with definite plans being made for Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, and Ballarat so far, and dates free in any of those areas as well as potentially in Adelaide.

I plan to spend most or all of November on tour in Scandinavia again. Nothing booked yet, but I’m optimistic it’ll be a great tour.

All the info I have on the gigs that have been confirmed so far, as usual, can be found at davidrovics.com/tour.