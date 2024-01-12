The songs I’ve been subjecting you for the past three months have now all been reworked in wonderful ways through Chet Gardiner’s studio magic in Hawai’i, and now all the tracks are mixed, mastered, and in the queues to be distributed by all the music streaming platforms.

The album is on Bandcamp, where it can all be streamed for free, and downloaded for $10, along with bonus tracks, videos, and other materials. Another place to hear the whole album and download it all for free in MP3 form is Soundcloud.

Chet also used the audio from each of the 20 tracks on the album and merged it with the original videos of me singing the songs initially in my living room. The result is a YouTube playlist which is basically another way to listen to the album.

If you are a member of my Community-Supported Art program on my website, or if you are a paid subscriber on Substack, a patron on Patreon, or a paid subscriber on Bandcamp — in other words, if you are a supporter of what I’m doing, a member of my CSA — thank you so much. It’s because of your support that I’m able to keep on avoiding a day job, and dedicate all my time to writing depressing songs about genocide, and related activities. You’ll find in the member-exclusive “Everything David Rovics” folder a new folder for Notes From A Holocaust which includes WAV, MP3, and MP4 versions of the songs, plus the songbook and other stuff. If you don’t have a current link for the Everything folder, don’t hesitate to respond to this email and ask for new link!

If you’re not in my CSA, you’re living a reasonably comfortable life, and you might be able to spare a little change, please feel free to consider it!

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

Southern California at the end of January

France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

the northeastern US in late March/early April

Australia during last half of June/first half of July

Backyard Tour from Portland to San Francisco August 8-22

living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!