Northeast US tour!
I fly to Boston with my family today, to visit family and friends in the part of the world where I grew up, and for me to do a little concert tour.
If you know anyone in Massachusetts, Connecticut, or New York, please tell them about the tour!
I’m actively planning tours in other parts of the world as well — such as May in Oregon, June/July in Australia, August in California, November in Scandinavia, and March 2025 in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. If you live in any of these places and might like to organize something, I’d love to hear from you!