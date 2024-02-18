Loading video

David Rovics and Lorna McKinnon doing a little live rendition of "Song for the Highland Clearances" just after Lorna finished recording her harmonies in the studio here in southern France. The studio recording of the song will eventually appear on the upcoming album.

Info about each of the gigs can be found at davidrovics.com/tour. If you know anyone in England who might be interested, please download that graphic and share it with them on any platform!