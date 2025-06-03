New song: "Gunning Down Little Girls and Boys"

Every day since the US/Israeli mercenaries set up their fake aid distribution killing field, they have committed a massacre of starving children -- children who have been starved by those very same governments who are putting food parcels in their hands and bullets in their backs. Was there something else in the news?

Gunning Down Little Girls and Boys

I’m watching every morning as they wait in line

Instead of dying of starvation

Forced to risk their lives for a bag of flour

What remains of the Palestinian nation

Did they pass a resolution in the parliament somewhere

Did they castigate the killers for their crimes

Did they say that sometime soon they might do something

Too late, just like every other time

Sorry, I can’t hear you above the noise

Of the Israelis gunning down little girls and boys

I’m just listening to the wailing

Of a million children dying

I’m hearing on NPR and BBC

Israeli fascist politicians lying

Meanwhile someone said something about somewhere

Was it Boulder or Ukraine

Was there something about the Taoiseach

Or the prime minister of Spain

Hearing protesters who say bring them home

As they’re wrapped in blue and white

What differentiates them, I don’t know

From the holocaust-deniers of the right

Perhaps an argument could be made

In a time of peace, but this is total war

If you’re talking about anything else

Then what the hell do you stand for