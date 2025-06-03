New song: "Gunning Down Little Girls and Boys"

Every day since the US/Israeli mercenaries set up their fake aid distribution killing field, they have committed a massacre of starving children -- children who have been starved by those very same governments who are putting food parcels in their hands and bullets in their backs. Was there something else in the news?
Gunning Down Little Girls and Boys
I’m watching every morning as they wait in line
Instead of dying of starvation
Forced to risk their lives for a bag of flour
What remains of the Palestinian nation
Did they pass a resolution in the parliament somewhere
Did they castigate the killers for their crimes
Did they say that sometime soon they might do something
Too late, just like every other time
Sorry, I can’t hear you above the noise
Of the Israelis gunning down little girls and boys
I’m just listening to the wailing
Of a million children dying
I’m hearing on NPR and BBC
Israeli fascist politicians lying
Meanwhile someone said something about somewhere
Was it Boulder or Ukraine
Was there something about the Taoiseach
Or the prime minister of Spain
Hearing protesters who say bring them home
As they’re wrapped in blue and white
What differentiates them, I don’t know
From the holocaust-deniers of the right
Perhaps an argument could be made
In a time of peace, but this is total war
If you’re talking about anything else
Then what the hell do you stand for
Share this post