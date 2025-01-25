FROM THE ASHES is made up of 10 songs I wrote over the past 3 months, which I recorded and sent on to Chet Gardiner to work his musical magic from his studio in Hawai'i. The album's subjects include Israel's genocide, riots in Amsterdam, fires in LA, an assassination in Manhattan, the death of Cornelius Taylor, Blinken's last presser, & Trump 2.0.

Currently on Bandcamp, soon to be on whatever music streaming platform you may use...

If you're a CSA member (via whichever platform) you'll find the album available to download in the Everything folder. If you need a new link to the folder, don't hesitate to ask for it!