The story behind the song is the occasion when the Ottoman Empire sent its fleet across the Mediterranean to save hundreds of thousands of Sephardic Jews from being killed by the new Catholic monarch.

The story behind the video is last February I spent much of February in rural France, making an album with a wonderful collection of friends and family from around the world. The Scottish one leading the song and dance routines is Lorna McKinnon. You can read more about the band at davidrovics.com/band...

Autumn gigs in the PNW are expanding to multiple weekend forays involving Washington, Oregon, and BC!