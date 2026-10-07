This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
“More Peace, Cheaper Gas”
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-1:29

“More Peace, Cheaper Gas”

One of Sam Husseini’s campaign slogans is “more peace, cheaper gas,” so I thought I’d write a song on that excellent theme.
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David Rovics

We could all get along
And not try to run the planet
We could stop this spending
On the military budget
Stop trying
To tell the world what to do
We could work with everyone
Instead of ruling for the few

And if we acted like that
What would come to pass?
More peace!
Cheaper gas!

We could be constructive
And help the world build
Instead of bombing weddings
Where everyone gets killed
Instead of punishments and sanctions
We could go for fair
Pretty soon we’d all have
Plenty to spare

Chorus

What if we accepted
Multipolarity
Instead of trying so hard
To control everybody
What if we stopped pretending
We run the whole place
And started behaving
With a modicum of grace

Chorus

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