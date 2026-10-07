We could all get along
And not try to run the planet
We could stop this spending
On the military budget
Stop trying
To tell the world what to do
We could work with everyone
Instead of ruling for the few
And if we acted like that
What would come to pass?
More peace!
Cheaper gas!
We could be constructive
And help the world build
Instead of bombing weddings
Where everyone gets killed
Instead of punishments and sanctions
We could go for fair
Pretty soon we’d all have
Plenty to spare
Chorus
What if we accepted
Multipolarity
Instead of trying so hard
To control everybody
What if we stopped pretending
We run the whole place
And started behaving
With a modicum of grace
Chorus
“More Peace, Cheaper Gas”
One of Sam Husseini’s campaign slogans is “more peace, cheaper gas,” so I thought I’d write a song on that excellent theme.
We could all get along
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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