Before the end of February

2026

The streets were full

Of the usual mix

Of Minabi people

Speaking one or two

Of the various tongues

They knew



They went about their business

And they socialized

Picking mangos, catching fish

Early morning, rise

To beat the heat and manage

To make life a good thing

No one knew the horrors

The twenty-eighth would bring



When death tore us all apart

Minab, the city of broken hearts



168

Precious souls that morning

That perished in the onslaught

Launched without warning

That laid waste to the buildings

And everyone inside

Where so many boys and girls

Parents, teachers died



When death tore us all apart

Minab, the city of broken hearts



One lady left for a funeral

Came back to Minab and said

All of her former students

At school now were dead

When the missiles struck over and over

Killed and killed again

When the attacks began that day

From the Americans



When death tore us all apart

Minab, the city of broken hearts