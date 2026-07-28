Before the end of February
2026
The streets were full
Of the usual mix
Of Minabi people
Speaking one or two
Of the various tongues
They knew
They went about their business
And they socialized
Picking mangos, catching fish
Early morning, rise
To beat the heat and manage
To make life a good thing
No one knew the horrors
The twenty-eighth would bring
When death tore us all apart
Minab, the city of broken hearts
168
Precious souls that morning
That perished in the onslaught
Launched without warning
That laid waste to the buildings
And everyone inside
Where so many boys and girls
Parents, teachers died
When death tore us all apart
Minab, the city of broken hearts
One lady left for a funeral
Came back to Minab and said
All of her former students
At school now were dead
When the missiles struck over and over
Killed and killed again
When the attacks began that day
From the Americans
When death tore us all apart
Minab, the city of broken hearts
"Minab"
Before the end of February