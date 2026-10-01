We had so many good times
From the moment we met
When we'd turn out the lights it was
As good as it gets
Then things changed
However they did
Seems it might be something
About having kids
Not sure when the TV
Became more exciting
What we used to do
Seems more inviting
Not alone in the flat
But that's what for
They invented bedrooms
Put a latch on the door
It's a mid-life crisis
I’m not ready to retire
I don’t know about you
But I’m still bursting with desire
I'm just feeling so conflicted
Not sure what to do
Hanging with the family
Is so lovely it's true
But these restless nights
Lying there awake
I'm not sure how many
More I can take
Chorus
I never thought I was
The sort who would be
Looking to find a lover
Who has the mornings free
So tired of sleeping single
I feel it in my bones
Gotta go out and mingle
Not be so alone
Chorus
“Mid-Life Crisis” will be one of the 21 new songs on Ai Tsuno’s next album, Settlers and Soldiers, which will drop on all the streaming platforms on October 1st.