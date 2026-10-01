We had so many good times

From the moment we met

When we'd turn out the lights it was

As good as it gets

Then things changed

However they did

Seems it might be something

About having kids



Not sure when the TV

Became more exciting

What we used to do

Seems more inviting

Not alone in the flat

But that's what for

They invented bedrooms

Put a latch on the door



It's a mid-life crisis

I’m not ready to retire

I don’t know about you

But I’m still bursting with desire



I'm just feeling so conflicted

Not sure what to do

Hanging with the family

Is so lovely it's true

But these restless nights

Lying there awake

I'm not sure how many

More I can take



Chorus

I never thought I was

The sort who would be

Looking to find a lover

Who has the mornings free

So tired of sleeping single

I feel it in my bones

Gotta go out and mingle

Not be so alone



Chorus

“Mid-Life Crisis” will be one of the 21 new songs on Ai Tsuno’s next album, Settlers and Soldiers, which will drop on all the streaming platforms on October 1st.