“Maricarmen”

She was seventeen

When she moved in

Since 1956

That’s where she’s been

Kept the household going

That’s what she did

When her father died

On their street in Madrid



A humble place

Up on the sixth floor

That’s been the life

She settled for

She never sought

Fortune or fame

But when the first attempt

At eviction came



She said all I want

Is to stay right here

Where I’ve lived

For all these years



Rent had always been

Relatively low

But the new landlord

Wanted her to go

Protests followed

They backed away

To return

Another day



Chorus



With a battering ram

The police broke

Down her door

And then, no joke

On a stretcher

She was taken

Down to the sidewalk

So forsaken



Chorus



No one knew

Who could tell

How this eviction

Would groundswell

Into massive protests

For the human right

To have a bed

To sleep at night



Chorus



The corporation

Gave her flat back

She’s home again

With her knick-knacks

Her friends and neighbors

Who have withstood

And managed to stay

In the neighborhood



Chorus