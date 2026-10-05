This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
“Maricarmen”
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-2:58

“Maricarmen”

The specter of an elderly lady being carried out of her apartment on a stretcher after the police used a battering ram to get in has succeeding in sparking a social movement in Spain.
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David Rovics

She was seventeen
When she moved in
Since 1956
That’s where she’s been
Kept the household going
That’s what she did
When her father died
On their street in Madrid

A humble place
Up on the sixth floor
That’s been the life
She settled for
She never sought
Fortune or fame
But when the first attempt
At eviction came

She said all I want
Is to stay right here
Where I’ve lived
For all these years

Rent had always been
Relatively low
But the new landlord
Wanted her to go
Protests followed
They backed away
To return
Another day

Chorus

With a battering ram
The police broke
Down her door
And then, no joke
On a stretcher
She was taken
Down to the sidewalk
So forsaken

Chorus

No one knew
Who could tell
How this eviction
Would groundswell
Into massive protests
For the human right
To have a bed
To sleep at night

Chorus

The corporation
Gave her flat back
She’s home again
With her knick-knacks
Her friends and neighbors
Who have withstood
And managed to stay
In the neighborhood

Chorus

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