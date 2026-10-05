She was seventeen
When she moved in
Since 1956
That’s where she’s been
Kept the household going
That’s what she did
When her father died
On their street in Madrid
A humble place
Up on the sixth floor
That’s been the life
She settled for
She never sought
Fortune or fame
But when the first attempt
At eviction came
She said all I want
Is to stay right here
Where I’ve lived
For all these years
Rent had always been
Relatively low
But the new landlord
Wanted her to go
Protests followed
They backed away
To return
Another day
Chorus
With a battering ram
The police broke
Down her door
And then, no joke
On a stretcher
She was taken
Down to the sidewalk
So forsaken
Chorus
No one knew
Who could tell
How this eviction
Would groundswell
Into massive protests
For the human right
To have a bed
To sleep at night
Chorus
The corporation
Gave her flat back
She’s home again
With her knick-knacks
Her friends and neighbors
Who have withstood
And managed to stay
In the neighborhood
Chorus
“Maricarmen”
She was seventeen