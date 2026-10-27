This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

“Last Morning” MUSIC VIDEO

Another from Scene Stories, perhaps their best one yet, about the assassination of Imam Ali Khamenei and so many others on February 28th, 2026.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture