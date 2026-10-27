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“Last Morning” MUSIC VIDEO
Another from Scene Stories, perhaps their best one yet, about the assassination of Imam Ali Khamenei and so many others on February 28th, 2026.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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