This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"Last Morning"

Another from the new album, THE WRITING ON THE WALL, about the second US-Israeli sneak attack on the Iranian leadership.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics

AUSTRALIA: I got my plane tickets for November. I'll land in Brisbane on November 3, depart from Brisbane on November 24. In between those dates Kamala and I will travel to Sydney for sure, and hopefully other places, depending on who's up for organizing a gig somewhere!

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