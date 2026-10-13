Hear the pundits talking
Of analysis
On the assumption
Our leaders think like this
Making decisions
Based on critique
But reality
Is much more bleak
Fellow Americans
Oh say can you see
This is a kleptocracy
Hear the corporate titans
Talking how
The big contracts
They got now
As if their haul
Can be ascribed
To anything but
The biggest bribe
Chorus
Don't you wonder
How it possibly might
Make sense to spend
To such new heights
While cutting taxes
To the richest few
This can only be
A solid clue
Chorus
“Kleptocracy”
One of the most maddening things about the corporate media in the US is how they refer to the Trump administration as if it were a serious government, rather than an obvious kleptocracy.
Hear the pundits talking
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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