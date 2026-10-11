As I see the world

And the people it contains

Some who never leave home

Others living in planes

I think about a man I know

Who used to have it all

Who told me at the playground

With his head against the wall



He said I think about the decades

I was travelling around

From thirty thousand feet

Or with wheels on the ground

I was like a magnet

For all the good things

Then circumstances

Bring what they bring



I was once a Casanova

What a life I had

But now I’m just another

Incel dad



They say you can meet folks

At the park

Talk about the price of groceries

Find a spark

But over time I’ve noticed

This never works for me

Surrounded by milfs

But unfortunately



Chorus



Life is complicated

It takes twists and turns

Often that's the only way

The lessons get learned

As dating strategies go

Having kids may not

Be the most effective

Tactic you've got



Chorus