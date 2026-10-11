As I see the world
And the people it contains
Some who never leave home
Others living in planes
I think about a man I know
Who used to have it all
Who told me at the playground
With his head against the wall
He said I think about the decades
I was travelling around
From thirty thousand feet
Or with wheels on the ground
I was like a magnet
For all the good things
Then circumstances
Bring what they bring
I was once a Casanova
What a life I had
But now I’m just another
Incel dad
They say you can meet folks
At the park
Talk about the price of groceries
Find a spark
But over time I’ve noticed
This never works for me
Surrounded by milfs
But unfortunately
Chorus
Life is complicated
It takes twists and turns
Often that's the only way
The lessons get learned
As dating strategies go
Having kids may not
Be the most effective
Tactic you've got
Chorus
“Just Another Incel Dad”
As I see the world