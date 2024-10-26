As the genocide of the Palestinian people carried out by the Israeli military accelerates, I haven't written as much as I did during the first several months of the Israeli horrors.

Every murdered child deserves many songs, but at the same time, what more is there to say? How many different ways are there to rephrase "stop killing the children"?

But I did write nine songs, and one poem, between August and October, 2024, and they're all on this album, along with a new recording of a song I wrote in 2016 (guess which one).

If you hear vocal harmonies, that's my singing and touring partner, Kamala Emanuel, from Brisbane, Australia -- the other half of the Ministry of Culture.

Otherwise everything other than the voices and whichever instrument I'm playing (usually guitar, sometimes mandola) is Chet Gardiner, who improved the tone and added instrumentation to everything from his home studio in Hawai'i.

If you’re a member of my Community-Supported Art program, you’ll find the album in the “Everything” folder. If you lost your link to the folder, drop me a line for a new one anytime! And if you want to help keep me writing, recording, and touring, definitely feel free to join my CSA if you can.