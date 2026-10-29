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Iran Channel 1 video montage
I was deeply honored to be a guest on a program on national television in Iran last week, on Channel 1. My favorite part was this one-minute video montage they aired at the end of the interview.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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