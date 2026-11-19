This Week with David RovicsInterview on Behind the Lines11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:23:31-1:23:31Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Interview on Behind the LinesEarlier this month I had an in-depth discussion with the hosts of Behind the Lines on community radio in Canberra, Australia. We talked about my Australia tour being canceled, Iran, Ai Tsuno, & more.David RovicsNov 19, 20261ShareTranscriptPDX: The Ministry of Culture will be on the bill!Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, The People Don’t Want War, drops on all the streaming platforms on November 22nd.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent Episodes“I’ll Stay On My Land”Nov 18 • David RovicsFree Stephen Langford!Nov 17 • David Rovics“The People Don’t Want War”Nov 16 • David Rovics“Salaam Alaikum”Nov 15 • David Rovics“Red Flags of Revenge”Nov 14 • David Rovics“Across the Street from Ebenezer”Nov 13 • David Rovics“Jenin”Nov 12 • David Rovics