"International Law" REMIX

It's been almost a month since Israel has allowed any food, water, or medicine into the Gaza Strip. Food is once again running out altogether, and famine will soon resume.
David Rovics
Apr 02, 2025
1
Transcript

Almost a month into Israel's complete blockade of food, water, medicine or anything else getting into the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli military orders mass evacuations of Palestinians to an unknown destination, here is Chet Gardiner's chilling remix of my most recent song about all of that.

Next stop: SCOTLAND!

We’ve had a slew of wonderful gigs in southern England over the past few days, and in a couple days we’ll be heading up north. Friday through Sunday coming up, April 4-6, we have 2 gigs in Glasgow, one in Edinburgh, and we’ll be singing at a protest in Paisley. Info at davidrovics.com/tour, and I’ll include some gig graphics below as well…

