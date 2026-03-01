The Ministry of Culture presents two new albums in this month of March.

Insurrection Act can be found on Bandcamp and on Soundcloud and, as of today, also on all of the music streaming platforms (except for YouTube Music, where I am still banned as an artist). Members of my CSA will find the album in their Everything folder.

The Ai Tsuno Project’s latest album drops on all the streaming platforms on March 15th. Apparently the album will also be available on YouTube Music as well, despite David Rovics being the author of all of the lyrics.

To listen to A Whistle and a Phone, dear readers, simply bide your time until March 15th and then get yourself to the app or website of a music streaming platform such as Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, Spotify, etc., search for “Ai Tsuno,” and click on wherever it says something like “latest album.”