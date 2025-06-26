My recent albums have originated as solo acoustic recordings made in my living room. Then, in the case of the album, In Our Dreams (the album that is now on Bandcamp), the process was I sent that original recording to Chet Gardiner to record various instrumental parts, and to Laura Love to record vocal harmonies, which Chet mixed together for the final recording -- the one that went on the album.

There are people out there, though, such as my mother, who prefer the original solo acoustic recordings. So for her and anyone else who shares her tastes, here's a playlist you'll hopefully enjoy!

Tour Plans

I've got lots of free dates for more gigs! July with Kamala in Australia. Early September in the midwestern US (Wisconsin and thereabouts). And I'll be in the northeastern US with Kamala throughout October -- first gig for that month confirmed, and that's Boston on Oct 18. More please!