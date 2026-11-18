Just to the west of Jericho
In the Occupied West Bank
Settlers arrived
Backed up by the tanks
Took over a village
Then made plans for
The next one which would have
That fate in store
Such as Fadda on her farm
With her figs and mangoes
There in the Jordan Valley
Where the aloe grows
Doing what’s been done
For eleven thousand years
Fadda planned
To keep on living here
She said, if I’m to be shot
It will be here where I stand
Fadda said
I’ll stay on my land
She woke up one night
With her daughter at her side
The sound of gunshots
So terribly nearby
The settlers were attacking
Her son-in-law was hit
Fadda got him in a car
Went to the hospital with it
Chorus
Fadda went back
To her family
The settlers went on
A fifteen-minute shooting spree
In the back of her head
Was where the bullet came
And so many other farmers
Fates have been the same
Chorus
Soldiers came to investigate
Or so they said
Investigating her family
While she lay dead
They arrested her son
Followed the trail
From his ambulance
To an Israeli jail
Chorus
The Ministry of Culture is on the bill!