Just to the west of Jericho

In the Occupied West Bank

Settlers arrived

Backed up by the tanks

Took over a village

Then made plans for

The next one which would have

That fate in store



Such as Fadda on her farm

With her figs and mangoes

There in the Jordan Valley

Where the aloe grows

Doing what’s been done

For eleven thousand years

Fadda planned

To keep on living here



She said, if I’m to be shot

It will be here where I stand

Fadda said

I’ll stay on my land



She woke up one night

With her daughter at her side

The sound of gunshots

So terribly nearby

The settlers were attacking

Her son-in-law was hit

Fadda got him in a car

Went to the hospital with it



Chorus



Fadda went back

To her family

The settlers went on

A fifteen-minute shooting spree

In the back of her head

Was where the bullet came

And so many other farmers

Fates have been the same



Chorus



Soldiers came to investigate

Or so they said

Investigating her family

While she lay dead

They arrested her son

Followed the trail

From his ambulance

To an Israeli jail



Chorus

The Ministry of Culture is on the bill!